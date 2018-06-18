Letter to BS: Opposition says it's united, even if Congress isn't

With reference to “ says it’s united against the Modi govt, even if isn’t” (June 18), so all "fair-weather friends” seem to have regrouped themselves in the name of the so called united opposition". Ironically, this fabricated “united opposition” has always remained blessed with their ever divided political ideologies. For sure, the exclusion of the party from the current political hobnobbing obviously raises more questions than answers about the acceptability of in the proposed scheme of things. However, the latest event could at best be described as one more publicity stunt and some face-saving “photo session” to console themselves in their desperate bid to somehow “dethrone” the PM led government at the centre.

But let 2019 come. When its leaders (all futuristic PM material) will eventually show up their true political colours. Mind you, such a situation makes it all the more obligatory on the part of the general masses to consciously rise to the occasion and vote solely as per their own “conscience” by not being swayed by the rosy and highly emotive slogans of these self-centered political leaders. This view gains more significance considering the fact that the voter-centric dirty politics that, sans any morality, has unabatedly continued to thrive in our own country. Is it not ironical? No guesses, please!

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number