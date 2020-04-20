Letter to BS: Our current way of living, working may be the 'new normal'

Even when the is eased, life cannot go back to what was earlier considered “normal”. Thus our current way of living and working, with some relaxations, may be the “new normal”, at least till a vaccine to fight the new is found and even that may take up to 15 months.

We may have to wear masks outside our homes, practise social distancing, avoid large groups at work or at social events. Even if bars and restaurants are permitted to open, we will have to sit at appropriate distances. Cars, trains and planes may have to carry fewer passengers. Schools and colleges may continue holding classes online. Offices may have to operate with reduced manpower with many staff members operating from their homes. Getting part-time domestic help may become a problem, and we may have to learn to do more ourselves when it comes to household chores such as cleaning, cooking and so on.

Rajendra Aneja Mumbai



