Letter to BS: Pak flouting norms of responsible nation in global community

This refers to C P Bhambri’s review, “Pakistan’s military-democracy complex” (August 7). Pakistan’s rulers may have been incompetent and corrupt, but they have succeeded in befriending two powerful nations, the US and China, in a manner India has not. Pakistan has been drawing enormous benefits and concessions from both the countries to the envy of India.

Pakistan is flouting all the norms of a responsible nation in the global community. However, all that it has received from the world is mild chiding and considerable financial help. Even a stern warning from the US has not abated its daily terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pak rulers have been too cunning and hypocritical vis-à-vis India. With the new regime, there will be greater threat to India’s security than when the country was ruled by the army alone. The elected government owes much to the army for its win and Imran Khan seems to have a tacit understanding with anti-India terrorists also.

It is surprising that some thinkers still expect India to start a dialogue with Pakistan despite repeated failure of such attempts in the past. What we need is not “dialogue coterminous with terrorism” but shrewd Chanakya neeti (policy) to deal with Pakistan.

Y G Chouksey Pune

