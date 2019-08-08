Letter to BS: Pak's act of expelling Bisaria may prove to be a self-goal

This refers to “Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade” (August 8). Pakistan's mindless act of expelling the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, not sending its high commissioner-designate to New Delhi apart from downgrading its diplomatic ties with India, including suspending bilateral trade, may eventually prove to be a self-goal. Further, its wild threats of taking this matter to the United Nations may not come to its immediate rescue as it has no locus standi to poke its nose in India's internal matters. While barking dogs seldom bite, we have to be extremely cautious about Pakistan's nefarious designs and reactionary foolishness in the wake of its dubious past.

S Kumar, New Delhi

