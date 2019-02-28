Letter to BS: Pak should nullify terrorist activities, arms buying race

-
-
Pakistan must focus on investing in quality education for all, production of goods, innovative and profitable agriculture, industries, renewable clean fuel (solar and hydrogen energy), and on stopping plastic usage. Above all, it should nullify terrorist activities and the arms buying race urgently.
Elsewhere, people are uniting and working on the development of their countries peacefully. Koreans are sending united teams to international competitions. Take China’s Belt and Road Initiative across land and maritime route, think of the two Germanys uniting to break the wall.
In every country the common man wants to simply go about his business. While this presumably is the case in Pakistan also, it does not prevent the country from indulging in destructive activities. But all that is a waste of money and results in the loss of precious lives of soldiers, innocent citizens and even assets on both sides of the border.
Who can solve problems between two nations arising from man-made issues?
PVM Rao, Secunderabad
