Letter to BS: Payments system should remain with RBI, says Urjit Patel

-
ALSO READ
Centre may ask RBI to ease prompt corrective action framework
Public sector banks approach RBI to stay out of prompt corrective action
Letter to BS: Govt must intervene to push RBI to revisit norms of PCA
Letter to BS: Banks' request to defer PCA would delay reform process
Banks and issue of stressed assets: Why prompt corrective action is a must
-
It was heartening to note the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has emphatically made public a strongly worded dissent note to certain recommendations of the government panel on changes to the payment and settlement laws. Patel is right when he says that the payments system should necessarily remain with the RBI. We are all aware of what happened in the case of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services.
Deputy Governor Viral Acharya’s emphasis on the need for continuing with the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, which has evoked criticism from many quarters including the government, is also noteworthy. Let us accept the fact that without the PCA, some banks would have incurred huge losses and more tax-payer money would have been pumped in to recoup the bank’s financial losses.
Let us hope the government will take a pragmatic and balanced view on both.
Satish Murdeshwar, Pune
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU