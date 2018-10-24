Letter to BS: Paytm has high potential of becoming a global player

JUST IN
This refers to “Paytm powers Japan’s new wallet” (October 22). It's good to know that technology built and used by Paytm is being put to use in developed economies. This is something not witnessed normally as we are accustomed to using imported technology that has already been perfected elsewhere. It's quite heartening to see that an Indian company is showing the way in the field of digital payments. Moreover, the strategy of offering cashbacks adopted by Paytm to get a sizable market share is also being emulated by others. Surely, Indian companies like Paytm that are in the digital payment world have the potential to achieve big and become global players.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur

First Published: Wed, October 24 2018. 21:59 IST

