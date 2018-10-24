Letter to BS: Paytm has high potential of becoming a global player

-
ALSO READ
Paytm powers Japan's new wallet 'PayPay', offers cashbacks to lure users
Onboarding Paytm Money app for MFs is simple, but there is a queue
Incumbent distributors confident despite talks of Paytm's MF foray
Paytm may process Rs 600 bn in monthly bank transfers by end of this year
Paytm Payments Bank is still not allowed to add new customers, says CEO
-
This refers to “Paytm powers Japan’s new wallet” (October 22). It's good to know that technology built and used by Paytm is being put to use in developed economies. This is something not witnessed normally as we are accustomed to using imported technology that has already been perfected elsewhere. It's quite heartening to see that an Indian company is showing the way in the field of digital payments. Moreover, the strategy of offering cashbacks adopted by Paytm to get a sizable market share is also being emulated by others. Surely, Indian companies like Paytm that are in the digital payment world have the potential to achieve big and become global players.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU