JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Eat before reading
Business Standard

Letter to BS: People await Supreme Court's final decision on CAA

How much time the Centre needs to provide for the information required by the court?

Business Standard 

People protesting against NRC and CAA at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
People protesting against NRC and CAA at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar

As many as 144 petitions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been filed in the Supreme Court and all these petitioners wish that the Act be declared unconstitutional. But the SC’s three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde (and comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna) issued a notice on all fresh petitions and gave four weeks to the government to file a reply. Maybe the SC forgot that any delay in addressing pressing issues is eroding its credibility. Now the big question is: How much time the Centre needs to provide for the information required by the court? The aam aadmi wonders that when the government already got around a month's time to submit its response, then why does it need four extra weeks? It's a ploy to slow the process in the court.

But since state after state are raising their voice against the CAA, in the people’s court, there are no adjournments. If anything, the protests are drawing support from various quarters. Is it not better for the SC to put an interim stay on the implementation of the Act till the time the larger bench hears the case? People are waiting with a lot of hope because the SC's word on all these issues is final.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 21:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU