Letter to BS: China can defeat coronavirus, it has enough capabilities

Letter to BS: Permanent commission for women in Army is a great decision

Time and again, women in all spheres of our society have proven beyond doubt that they are not inferior to their male counterparts

This refers to “Permanent commission, command roles for women in Army get SC nod” (February 18). It is a historic decision by the apex court to grant permanent commission to women in Indian Army’s non-combative roles. It will have a significant impact on bridging the divide between men and women officers. It is shocking that despite having shortage of officers in support services, the army is letting go of trained women officers only due to gender discrimination. That unfortunate practice will hopefully end now. Time and again, women in all spheres of our society have proven beyond doubt that they are not inferior to their male counterparts.

Bal Govind, Noida

First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 23:44 IST

