JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Govt should buy vegetables from farmers to prevent wastage
Business Standard

Letter to BS: PM address a let down for those expecting concrete steps

His exhortation to people to strictly abide by the lockdown rules and the rhetoric, laced with positivity, is nothing new

Business Standard 

Photo: ANI

Continuing with his monologues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not surprise and announced what was expected — an extension of the nationwide lockdown — in his fourth address to the nation after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. His exhortation to people to strictly abide by the lockdown rules and the rhetoric, laced with positivity, is nothing new. His address was a big let down for those who were expecting him to announce concrete steps to alleviate the suffering of the poor, daily wage earners and migrants who are now bearing the brunt of the lockdown. A few could dispute the efficacy and the very rationale for the lockdown but we cannot remain oblivious and insensitive to the sufferings of the poor.

M Jeyaram Sholavandan

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and

telephone number
First Published: Tue, April 14 2020. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU