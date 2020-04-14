Letter to BS: PM address a let down for those expecting concrete steps

-
-
Continuing with his monologues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not surprise and announced what was expected — an extension of the nationwide lockdown — in his fourth address to the nation after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. His exhortation to people to strictly abide by the lockdown rules and the rhetoric, laced with positivity, is nothing new. His address was a big let down for those who were expecting him to announce concrete steps to alleviate the suffering of the poor, daily wage earners and migrants who are now bearing the brunt of the lockdown. A few could dispute the efficacy and the very rationale for the lockdown but we cannot remain oblivious and insensitive to the sufferings of the poor.
M Jeyaram Sholavandan
