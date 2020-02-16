Letter to BS: PM must rope in accomplished people in matters of economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seeming lack of focus on the economy and his faltering grip over its functioning in a complex globalised world is causing economic hardship to people across every section of society. That is perhaps one reason for the BJP’s poll debacles in some states, the latest being the national capital.

The PM would do well to read the writing on the wall and rope in people accomplished in the matters of the economy and finance. Alongside the tried-and-trusted Shah, the new troika can re-establish his popularity, win future elections for the BJP and help Modi score a hat-trick in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Mahendra B Jain, Bengaluru

