JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Crisis in Rajasthan is the result of Cong's indecisiveness
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Police machinery in the country needs revamping, overhauling

Eight policemen, including a senior officer leading them, getting slaughtered in Kanpur showed that it was no longer possible to sustain the claim that jungle raj had ended in UP

Topics
Vikas Dubey | UP Police

Business Standard 

As many as 402 cases of criminal intimidation suggest this to be the modus operandi of crime in Kanpur Dehat.

The recent stand-off with China along the LAC and the hardship the citizens endured due to the lockdown are reminders that merely rallying around a leader is not enough to push back an intruder or withstand such travails. However, it seems nothing has changed for anti-social elements and organised criminals who challenge the might of the state. Eight policemen, including a senior officer leading them, getting slaughtered in Kanpur showed that it was no longer possible to sustain the claim that jungle raj had ended in UP. The dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey had over 60 cases of heinous crimes and yet he was not convicted even once while he was alive is a testimony of his clout within the police, and a solid indicator of the political patronage he enjoyed. Criminals like Dubey have moles everywhere. Needless to say, the entire police machinery in the country needs a thorough revamping and overhauling — lock, stock and barrel.

Bellur S Dattatri Bengaluru


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 21:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU