Letter to BS: Policy shifts on currency, trade are short-term

This refers to your article “OECD sees global growth of 2.9% in 2019 and 2020” (November 22). The alphabets “ECD” themselves explain the purpose of its existence, namely, “economic cooperation and development”. There is a need to draft policy guidelines at the international level to prevent damage to the environment. Further, political irritants in international trade — for example, the friction between the US and Iran and between the US and China — apart from poor digitisation of trade matters in all concerned economies are upsetting the organised flow of imports and exports. It is political cohesion rather than political friction among nations that will enable orderly trade and commerce. In the absence of political stability and amicable diplomatic relations, trade becomes disorderly. International exports and imports must have an organised flow, or else, it will impact investment. Shifts in policy concerning currency and trade are at best short-term solutions to long-term problems.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 •

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number