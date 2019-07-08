Letter to BS: Political developments in Karnataka are not quite unexpected

-
The fast-paced political developments in Karnataka are not quite unexpected. They are a fallout, if not a corollary, of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) return to power at the Centre and its better-than-expected performance in the Lok Sabha election in the state. At a deeper level, they bear out the fact that little divides political leaders in our country. Self-interest is the driving factor and the name of the game. Opportunism is a “virtue” if it serves their self-interest. Deserting a party on whose symbol one won an election or defecting to (or playing into the hands of) another party is not considered something unethical or shameful.
The BJP denies any hand in the resignation of nine Congress and three Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] MLAs from the Assembly to avoid the charge of horse-trading. But it is unbelievable that these MLAs would have decided to resign without inducements from the party. Speculation is now rife that more from the Congress and JD(S) are likely to resign to pave the way for the formation of a BJP government.
G.David Milton, Maruthancode
