Letter to BS: Political drama in Rajasthan has raised several issues

The sordid political drama being played out in the state of Rajasthan is disgusting. It has raised several political, legal and constitutional issues. It all started with the revolt by Sachin Pilot and 19 MLAs against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and disqualification notices served on them by the Speaker.
With the judiciary (both the Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court) restraining the speaker from initiating any action under anti-defection law against Pilot and the legislators, and the governor not playing by the rule book, the prospect of an early end to the political and constitutional crisis appears dim. The misuse of the gubernatorial office by the party at the Centre to further its political objectives has continued to remain an ugly facet of our parliamentary democracy.
As a political appointee, governors mostly prefer to play second fiddle to their political masters and in the process undermine democracy and the trust of people.
M Jeyaram Tamil Nadu
