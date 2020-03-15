Letter to BS: Politics demands conviction, Rajnikanth is yet to show it

Whether actor Rajinikanth's unequivocal message to his fans that he never aspired to be a chief minister and only intends to head his yet-to-be-born political party is a sagacious decision or not, it has only strengthened the perception of him being reluctant to take the plunge into politics with all the conviction and fortitude it demands. The actor's exhortation to his fans to usher in a change in the existing political system and preference for youngsters in the party's hierarchy and committee of experts to guide the government is nothing but a reflection of his political thinking. What needs to be understood here is that the electoral battle in Tamil Nadu primarily hinges and revolves around chief ministerial candidates of every political alliance. Rajnikanth's decision of not being in the race for chief ministership will, in all likelihood, affect the electoral prospects of his political party whenever it is launched.

M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number