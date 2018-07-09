Letter to BS: President Kovind's speech-writer should verify facts

While addressing a organised in his honour in Goa on July 7, President Ramnath Kovind, while referring to the liberation movement of Goa, hailed the contribution of Dr T B Cunha who was an eminent freedom fighter. Kovind stated it was Dr Cunha who invited the famed socialist to address the public meeting in Goa on June 18, 1946, a day celebrated as Goa Revolution Day each year.

I regret to state that erred in his statement because Lohia was invited to Goa by Dr Juliao Menezes from Assolna. Lohia had come to Menezes’ Assolna residence on a vacation and upon realising the tyranny of the colonial Portuguese regime in Goa, defied the prohibition on free speech by addressing a meeting in Margao. While this appears to be an inadvertent error, I wish that the President’s speech-writer would verify facts before including them in the speech.



Vikas Kamat Goa

