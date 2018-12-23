JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: There are no market mechanisms in India to reward a farmer
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Price control is a dangerous drug in economic pharmacopoeia

Price control can have very adverse effects unless it is administered with wisdom and constant vigil

Business Standard 

price control
Representative image

After reading reports in your paper on Niti Aayog’s recommendation on agri sector, I could recollect the comments on price control by eminent senior advocate Late Nani Palikhivala, which is still relevant. An exhortation to manufacturers and traders to hold the price is less fruitful than vigorous and realistic steps to increase production: It is easier to increase the national product than to change the national character. (Year 1967, Ahmedabad Management Association).

Price control is the most dangerous drug in the economic pharmacopoeia. In administering it, we must heed the advice of Hippocrates, who in the early days of medicine said, “first, do no harm”. Price control can have very adverse effects unless it is administered with wisdom and constant vigil. (Year 1974, Chairman's statement at AGM, The Associated Cement Companies Ltd). [We the People by Nani Palikhivala, Page 65 and 81.]

Ashok Vasudeo Bakshi, Satara

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Sun, December 23 2018. 22:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements