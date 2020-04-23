Letter to BS: Prison, fine for attacking medical staff is a welcome move

I welcome the Ordinance making acts of violence against medical staff a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The Centre has made it clear that according to the new Ordinance, there will be zero tolerance for any such incident of violence. Such a step was necessary in view of the attacks on doctors in the recent past. My suggestion to the lawmakers is, all frontline workers should also be included under the ambit of this Ordinance — say, the municipal workers, the policemen or the health care officials, who are all out in the field of war against the pandemic, risking their lives.

The greatest enemy we face these days is the one we can’t even see, and those who cross the enemy lines without hesitation deserve our respect. Our country owes them a great debt. India is dealing with problems such as economic slowdown, increasing domestic violence, stranded migrants etc. But among those, I call the lynching of a sadhu in Palghar and the racist prejudices against people from the north-eastern regions a disgrace.

People with mongoloid features have been facing racial taunts and public humiliation and are being denied entry to some public places accessible to others. This is disgraceful behaviour. We all need to realise that they are Indians too. India is known for the harmonious relations among communities and we should take the tradition forward.

The has shaken the entire world. Being the second-most populated country, we can’t afford local political or communal flare-ups at the moment. This is highly condemnable and inhuman. The fire of hate will ultimately destroy everyone in its path. We as a society must learn to respect law and live in harmony with each other. The government should ensure justice is done.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli Hyderabad



