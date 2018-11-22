JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: 50% of India's ATMs likely to shut down by March 2019
Business Standard

Letter to BS: PSU index likely to slip into red first time in 19 years

A competitive post-liberalisation period has marked the advent of many private players competing in the market on even terms

Business Standard 

PSUs
Representative image

This refers to "PSU index may slip into red first time in 19 years" (November 21). After liberalisation in 1991, public sector undertakings (PSUs) no longer enjoy the government cushion and protection for continued functioning. A competitive post-liberalisation period has marked the advent of many private players competing in the market on even terms. They are losing out to private players amidst stiff market competition as has been reflected in the post-1999 index of their performance. The failure to swiftly adapt to continuous changes in technology, to keep pace with changing consumer demands, have been a challenge for the public sector. The PSU index portrays this although undertakings that face less market pressures such as the State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics and Power Grid Corporation continue to defy the odds. The inability of PSUs to keep pace with intensive competition has rendered large public sector entities either redundant or has paved way for their acquisition by private players.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 22:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements