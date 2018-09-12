Letter to BS: Public doesn't admire bandh initiatives by political parties

The editorial “Closed chapter” (September 11) reflects the views of those of us who are fed up with the games politicians play with the public by employing overused tools like bandhs. Political parties are wrong in believing that the public admires their bandh initiatives in matters like increase in fuel prices or privatisation of public sector undertakings. In fact, people are disgusted — they know that the Opposition parties will protest the same decisions of the ruling party that they themselves took when they were in power. They also know that such bandhs are more for the politicians’ interest than for public good.

Apart from destruction of public property, the inconvenience and hardships bandhs cause add to the disgust of the common man. Besides, the rise in fuel prices has not affected vehicle sales much, while a reduction in prices will add to the numbers on the roads that are already unable to bear the present load. On their part, oil companies should not pass the entire increase in cost to consumers. They should strive to reduce production costs also. An increase in prices should not mean more profit. We should be more careful while driving to avoid wastage of fuel.

Y G Chouksey Pune

