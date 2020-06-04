Letter to BS: Radical reforms are being conveniently ignored by govt

JUST IN
Business Standard

This refers to the editorial "In search of good governance" (June 3). In India, good governance has always been sacrificed at the altar of political expediency. There are several recommendations — some made public as well — for appropriate political and administrative reforms required to make the Indian state accountable and efficient. However, incremental and half-baked reforms are being introduced here and there, while radical ones are being conveniently ignored or indefinitely postponed. Had the current dispensation used its clear electoral mandate for genuine governance, India would have been in a better position to face the social and economic crises that it is going through at the moment. Without radical political and administrative reforms, India will find it very difficult to convert the horrendous corona crisis into an economic opportunity.

Mahesh Kumar Behera Bhubaneswar

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 00:04 IST

