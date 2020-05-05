Letter to BS: Rahul should also hold discussions with Manmohan, Montek

Last week, former Congress President (pictured) discussed the pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India governor Now Nobel laureate Abhijit Ba­nerjee has spoken to Gandhi as part of a series of video conversations with experts on economy and health. When life is becoming monotonous, Gandhi has brought some fresh air and constructive ideas. While Rajan said that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis, Banerjee said India should take cues from the US and pump more money into the hands of people to revive demand. He stressed on the need for a bigger stimulus. Co­m­paring India ($2.94 trillion GDP) with the world’s richest country is not justified. A request to Gandhi, after two great economists Rajan and Banerjee, hold discussions with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who bro­ught about an economic revolution in the country in 1991, and former deputy chairman of the planning commission also, as both have practical understanding of the Indian economy.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee Faridabad

