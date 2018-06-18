Letter to BS: Railway hospitals need full attention by the policy makers

-
ALSO READ
Take swift action: Letter to BS on Nirav Modi's fraud at PNB
Mystery looms: Letter to BS on Punjab National Bank's Rs 114 bn scam
Letter to BS: RBI criticises public sector banks on Lead Bank scheme
False claims: Letter to BS on PNB fraud exposes failure of systems
Letter to BS: No CAs in Govt's regulatory body for accounting professionals
-
The column by Bibek Debroy on “The existence of railway hospitals” (June 15) after railway schools, is timely and needs full attention by the policy makers.
I recall early 1960s when my father — a retired PWI (permanent way inspector) Western Railways — was being treated by a railway hospital doctor in Bayana junction in Rajasthan where we lived. The doctor, Dr Khandelwal, was gentle and extremely efficient. He would come to visit my ailing father in the late evening and the way he treated my father is still etched in my heart.
That man still evokes in me awe and respect for the community of railway doctors. He would treat non railway patients in case of emergency and was given a grand farewell when transferred from Bayana Junction by civilians.
I am sure there are so many railway doctors who have been treating aged railway employees and civilians with care and kindness. Let their tribe increase. I totally agree with the learned author that non railway employees should be allowed to be treated by the railway hospitals.
NK Bakshi Ahmedabad
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU