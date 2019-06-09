Letter to BS: Rajnath Singh's silence at his sidelining is baffling

-
ALSO READ
BJP names 184 Lok Sabha candidates; Shah replaces Advani in Gandhinagar
Market experts react to Sitharaman's appointment as Finance Minister
On 2 Cabinet committees in first list, Rajnath Singh now put on 6
Modi cabinet ministers full list: Amit Shah Home Minister, Sitharaman FM
How Amit Shah ensured victory for PM Modi both in Gujarat and nationally
-
For many who had witnessed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L K Advani being insulted many times in public by BJP leaders, the slighting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, first by removing him as home minister and then by omitting his name from the various cabinet committees would not have come as a surprise at all.
What is really baffling is Singh’s marked silence over his unceremonious shift to defence and his meek protest against his missing name in various cabinet committees. At first instance itself, when his self-respect was needled by stripping him of his home portfolio, should he not have put down his papers and called it quits?
Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is much junior to him, is present in almost all the cabinet sub-committees. Isn't that an insult to injury?
Shalini Gerald, Chennai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU