Letter to BS: Rajnath Singh's silence at his sidelining is baffling

What is really baffling is Singh's marked silence over his unceremonious shift to defence and his meek protest against his missing name in various cabinet committees

Rajnath Singh has served as the BJP president, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, agriculture minister in the Vajpayee government, and home minister under Modi from 2014-19
Rajnath Singh with Amit Shah

For many who had witnessed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L K Advani being insulted many times in public by BJP leaders, the slighting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, first by removing him as home minister and then by omitting his name from the various cabinet committees would not have come as a surprise at all.

What is really baffling is Singh’s marked silence over his unceremonious shift to defence and his meek protest against his missing name in various cabinet committees. At first instance itself, when his self-respect was needled by stripping him of his home portfolio, should he not have put down his papers and called it quits?

Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is much junior to him, is present in almost all the cabinet sub-committees. Isn't that an insult to injury?

Shalini Gerald, Chennai

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 21:58 IST

