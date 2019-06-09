Letter to BS: Rajnath Singh's silence at his sidelining is baffling

For many who had witnessed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L K being insulted many times in public by leaders, the slighting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, first by removing him as and then by omitting his name from the various cabinet committees would not have come as a surprise at all.

What is really baffling is Singh’s marked silence over his unceremonious shift to defence and his meek protest against his missing name in various cabinet committees. At first instance itself, when his self-respect was needled by stripping him of his home portfolio, should he not have put down his papers and called it quits?

Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is much junior to him, is present in almost all the cabinet sub-committees. Isn't that an insult to injury?

Shalini Gerald, Chennai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number