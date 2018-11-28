Letter to BS: Ram temple more of an electoral ploy than an article of faith

This refers to the edit “Let the court decide” (November 28). With the agitation for building the in Ayodhya getting vociferous every time the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled, the temple issue looks more an electoral ploy than an article of faith. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (pictured) visited Ayodhya as much for religious compulsion as for seeking votes of the Hindi speaking people in Mumbai. Whatever mode is adopted to expedite the solution, it is likely to conclude in a cul-de-sac. If an Ordinance is issued or a Bill is introduced in Parliament, it may sail through in the Lok Sabha but will get stuck in the Rajya Sabha. It will further unite the Opposition and divide the Hindu community, adding to the tension at a time when India is aiming for a bigger share of the global economy.

Even the Supreme Court verdict may complicate the situation given the precedent set by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sabarimala. Another disturbing trend is the pressure being put on the Supreme Court to decide the issue. The pace at which the court has dealt with this sensitive case does not raise hope for an early decision. Will the agitation be now directed against the judiciary — the third pillar of democracy?

The best alternative is a compromise between the contenders. God give them insight. Till then as the Ramcharitmanas says, “Hoihi soi jo Ram rachi rakha/Ko kari tark badhawe sakha” (what Ram has ordained will happen; so why argue?)

Y G Chouksey, Pune

