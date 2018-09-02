Letter to BS: RBI Annual Report seals the verdict on demonetisation

This is with reference to the editorial, “The final word” (August 31). Narendra Modi government's move that involved overnight withdrawal of 86 per cent of the total currency in circulation was not just an exercise in futility but also an economic mismanagement of the highest order.

The return of 99.3 per cent of to the simply meant the defeat of the whole move — weeding out and replenishing the economy with its equivalence. Initially, it was held that around Rs 3 trillion would not return to the and this windfall gain could be spent on bolstering welfare schemes. But the gain was miniscule, Rs 107.20 billion, which was less than the cost of printing new notes — Rs 128.77 billion.

The had hailed the move as shock therapy required to root out corruption and ran a successful campaign to make the masses take its word at face value. People stood in long queues before ATMs and banks and bore the hardship under the assumption that it would cleanse the country of corruption. The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report for 2017-18 conclusively and explicitly established that the general population was taken for a ride.

Modi publicly inveighed against Professor Amartya Sen for seeing no virtue in by drawing a parallel between “Harvard” and “hard work”. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s prediction of 1.5 per cent loss of GDP due to the ill-advised move came true. Yet the government is refusing to admit the negative impact on growth rate and rather explaining the collateral damage of shutdown of small and medium industrial units and other enterprises and job losses with various excuses.

The government maintains that was in the country’s larger good. But the country should not mean more than the crony capitalists who benefited. It cites election victories as a vindication of the hare-brained move. We are left to explain the government's monumental folly in economic terms on the ground that it brought about intangible behavioural changes. But then it cannot be said that post-demonetisation, there are no counterfeit notes.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

