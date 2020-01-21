Letter to BS: RBI won't be required if generalists could manage finance

This refers to the well written letter by the veteran RBI-ite Shri R C Mody ("History repeats itself", January 20). As an officer who was engaged in the inspection of commercial banks across the country for over 20 years, I can say that if generalists could manage the Reserve Bank of India, there would be no need for a separate organisation; it could have been a department of the Union Ministry of Finance.

C V Subbaraman

former Regional Director, RBI

