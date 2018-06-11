Letter to BS: Reasons for not going ahead with 'bad bank' remain valid

This refers to the report “Bad bank’ plan returns” (June 9). Bureaucracy has its own ways of getting things done and this is the latest example. The idea of ‘Bad bank’ was mooted first in Economic Survey 2016-17, then called ‘Public Assets Rehabilitation Agency’ (Para). All the reasons for not going ahead with institutionalising bad assets remain valid today except that the idea now gets support from badly managed banks facing the threat of merger which expect to get another lease of life by transferring a portion of stressed assets to the new entity.

M G Warrier

Thiruvananthapuram