Letter to BS: Religious discrimination of workers amid pandemic is inhuman

The whole world is in the grip of a pandemic. But even at such times, many people are bent on dividing this country and our society with their hatred. There are videos on social media which show a vegetable vendor not being allowed entry into a locality after people learn about his religious identity. Then there are videos showing workers being thrashed because of their religion. In some cases, people are being denied food on the basis of their faith. This is inhuman behaviour.

Bhupender Ranga Panipat

