Letter to BS: Reviving the moribund economy must be our national priority

This refers to the wonderful article “Reviving animal spirits” ( August 15). Positive action requires animal spirit. The author has drawn a nice comparative picture between the economic scenario in August 15, 2019 and 1991, 28 years apart. The re-elected NDA government holds absolute majority which ensures political stability. But it needs to demonstrate the animal spirit to revive the economy.

Creating wealth by removing the roadblocks in the way of foreign investment, rising the competitiveness of our industry and increasing trade should be the primary objectives of the government. Innovative thinking and animal spirit are the need of the hour. We can take India to greater heights only by taking sustained measures that guide the economy in the right direction.

Partha Sarathi Mukhopadhyay, Nagpur

