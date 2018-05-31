Letter to BS: Row over Pranab Mukherjee attending RSS event

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Pranab's visit to RSS cadres shows ambivalence for Hindutva?
Why Pranab Mukherjee going to an RSS function is raising eyebrows
Bhagwat feels RSS can do the Army's job: Political storm erupts over remark
Bhagwat feels RSS can do the Army's job: Why Modi should take him seriously
Pranab Mukherjee: A free citizen, no longer bound by Congress party line
-
The letter “An intriguing visit” (May 31) implies that former President Pranab Mukherjee has committed a cardinal sin by accepting the invitation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to address its new recruits. The writer is apprehensive of “Hindu revivalism”. Obviously, he has failed to notice the slow but sure change that is taking place in the RSS attitude post Narendra Modi. The invitation to a staunch Congressman is the latest proof of it.
Modi’s visits to Muslim countries, opening the economy to foreign investment, liberalisation of labour laws, praise for Dr B R Ambedkar, idolising Mahatma Gandhi and condemnation of the so-called gau-rakshaks — point to a positive thinking in the RSS. Tacit acquiescence of the actions of fringe elements is worrying but the RSS will avoid it in future as it wants the Bharatiya Janata Party to win next General Elections.
The writer is unduly harsh on Mukherjee. The Congress has embraced hardcore Shiv Sainiks (“communalists”) like Narayan Rane and made him Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Mukherjee had the best credentials to succeed as prime minister after Indira Gandhi’s death, but he was overlooked then and again in 2004. He does not need lessons from Rahul Gandhi.
The writer acknowledges Mukherjee as scholarly; he should have waited till the latter’s actual talk to the RSS cadre.
Y G Chouksey Pune
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU