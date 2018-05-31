Letter to BS: Row over Pranab Mukherjee attending RSS event

The letter “An intriguing visit” (May 31) implies that former President has committed a cardinal sin by accepting the invitation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to address its new recruits. The writer is apprehensive of “Hindu revivalism”. Obviously, he has failed to notice the slow but sure change that is taking place in the attitude post The invitation to a staunch Congressman is the latest proof of it.

Modi’s visits to Muslim countries, opening the economy to foreign investment, liberalisation of labour laws, praise for Dr B R Ambedkar, idolising Mahatma Gandhi and condemnation of the so-called gau-rakshaks — point to a positive thinking in the Tacit acquiescence of the actions of fringe elements is worrying but the will avoid it in future as it wants the Bharatiya Janata Party to win next General Elections.

The writer is unduly harsh on Mukherjee. The has embraced hardcore Shiv Sainiks (“communalists”) like Narayan Rane and made him Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Mukherjee had the best credentials to succeed as prime minister after Indira Gandhi’s death, but he was overlooked then and again in 2004. He does not need lessons from

The writer acknowledges Mukherjee as scholarly; he should have waited till the latter’s actual talk to the RSS cadre.

Y G Chouksey Pune

