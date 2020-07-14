Letter to BS: Sachin Pilot's revolt should pave the way for Congress 2.0

This refers to the editorial “Congress’ legacy issue” (July 14). The revolt of Sachin Pilot, who was dismissed from every office he held in Rajasthan, is a golden opportunity for the rejuvenation of a secular front against the ruling BJP. This should include immediate holding of long overdue internal elections for a new president outside the Gandhi fold, followed by a radical overhaul of the party. Alternatively, he could float a regional party, which along with other breakaway factions of the Congress, namely, the TMC, NCP and YRS could merge into a 2.0. This grouping, covering a third of the country’s electorate, would embolden more capable Congressmen to join the ranks and render the Gandhi-led Congress 1.0 version obsolete.

However, it would be most unfortunate if he follows and joins the BJP. It will only earn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi more sympathy and boost his image as a champion of the secular ideology that he certainly does not deserve. Moreover, even from Pilot’s personal standpoint, the grass is not greener on the other side. Rajasthan is a BJP bastion and he would soon realise that there are a host of well-entrenched leaders already ahead of him in the queue.

S B Bhalerao Mumbai

