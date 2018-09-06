Letter to BS: Sacked Gujarat IPS officer was criticising govt's policies

-
ALSO READ
Sanjiv Goenka sets up Rs 1 billion fund; to invest in FMCG start-ups
'We should wait to understand the impact of rural on business'
We expect profit growth of at least 25-30% this fiscal: Sanjeev Goenka
Sanjiv Mehta named HUL chairman; Harish Manwani to retire in June
Will continue to spend on innovation, activation, says HUL's Sanjiv Mehta
-
Do you think that sacked Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt (pictured) was arrested on Wednesday by the Gujarat CID only in connection with a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man in Banaskantha district of the state?
No, I think that he has committed another crime, that is opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government. He was strongly criticising the government's wrong policies. He always talked of communal harmony. That's why he was deemed guilty by the party. This means anyone who opposes the party can expect to be treated harshly. Be ready to witness more arrests.
Q Qasmi Hyderabad
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU