Letter to BS: Sacked Gujarat IPS officer was criticising govt's policies

Do you think that sacked Gujarat IPS officer (pictured) was arrested on Wednesday by the Gujarat CID only in connection with a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man in Banaskantha district of the state?

No, I think that he has committed another crime, that is opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government. He was strongly criticising the government's wrong policies. He always talked of communal harmony. That's why he was deemed guilty by the party. This means anyone who opposes the party can expect to be treated harshly. Be ready to witness more arrests.

Hyderabad

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number