Letter to BS: Sacked Gujarat IPS officer was criticising govt's policies

Sacked Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was strongly criticising the government's wrong policies.

Do you think that sacked Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt (pictured) was arrested on Wednesday by the Gujarat CID only in connection with a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man in Banaskantha district of the state?

No, I think that he has committed another crime, that is opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government. He was strongly criticising the government's wrong policies. He always talked of communal harmony. That's why he was deemed guilty by the party. This means anyone who opposes the party can expect to be treated harshly. Be ready to witness more arrests.

Q Qasmi Hyderabad

First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 21:48 IST

