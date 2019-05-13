Letter to BS: Salesforce eyes financial services market using AI

This refers to " eyes market using AI" (May 13). Soon, we will have a customer asking, "Alexa which is the best deposit rate in which bank?" He can ask the Google assistant about mutual funds consistently giving good returns or the updated value of his SIPs. This out of the world experience awaits the millennial. The will be a set of globally competitive, foresighted heroes. It is going to be a step further from mobile banking where chat bots will be offering all kinds of counselling on all kinds of banking products and services on the app itself.

A major churning is on the cards with and fin-techs leading from the front and customers can look forward to amazing customer service. Way back in late sixties, my retired father would go to a bank for pension in Bayana in Rajasthan where he had to stand in a queue with a token and wait for his pension payment amount which forced him to return only by the afternoon. We moved to new era in 1994 with ATMs and computerisation making strong presence across India. The reimagining of is sure to charm the way of customers and take breath away.

N K Bakshi, Vadodara

