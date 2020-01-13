Letter to BS: SC order on internet lockdown in J&K a whiff of fresh air

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the prolonged internet and communication blackout and the indefinite restrictions on movement imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure came as a whiff of fresh air. It marked a welcome deviation from the pattern of a slew of judgments delivered in recent days. It is sure to restore some of the lost credibility to the country’s top court. It was proof that left to itself, the apex court is capable of pronouncing fair, impeccable and stellar judgments.

Implicit in the present verdict are the paramountcy of civil liberties and the precedence they should get over political exigencies. The suspension of internet impacted the role of media in the dissemination of information. In any case, the verdict will bring some reprieve to the residents of Kashmir whose day-to-day life suffered due to the and the imposition of curfew. The alienation of the Muslim majority valley still remains to be addressed; it can be addressed only by fulfilling their legitimate aspirations. G David Milton Tamil Nadu

