Letter to BS: Scientists reveal ideal diet that can prevent 11 mn deaths

This refers to “Scientists reveal ideal diet that can prevent 11 million deaths each year” (January 20).

Many researchers have pointed out the economic value of health benefits associated with more plant-based diets and this is comparable with, or exceeds, the value of the environmental benefits. The growing population of the world needs to reduce red meat consumption by more than 50 per cent, increase fruit and vegetable consumption by 25 per cent, and simply consume 15 per cent fewer calories. Globally, we're raising and slaughtering about 56 billion animals each year and that means we're killing 1,776 animals for food every second of every day. That doesn't even include fish and other seafood.

The expects beef and pork consumption to double between 2000 and 2050 because of changing food habits and the growing population. Ruminant livestock, such as sheep and cows, release substantial amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, according to Environmental Working Group, a Washington-based environmental research firm. The carbon footprint of eating four-ounce beef generates the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as driving a car for six miles. There is no shortage of food and, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, there is no shortage of protein in vegetarian foods either. It may not be feasible to go vegetarian or vegan for the vast majority of meat eaters. Some suggest that we should go flexitarian and so the number of days of eating meat can be reduced thereby making a more contributory impact to our health and on our environment. It’s well known that being a vegan or vegetarian has major health perks. It could also offer benefits for the environment.