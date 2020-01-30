JUST IN
Bracing against Brent
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Selling of PSUs is akin to frittering away of national assets

Dismantling the public sector means handing over our national assets, our national wealth to the corporates, domestic and foreign, on a silver platter

This refers to the editorial “Air India's new deal” (January 28). One of the major components of neo-liberal policies, popularly known as “LPG” (liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation) policies, is privatisation. This privatisation can be of public enterprises, public resources and public services. The process in our country was initiated under the Congress regime in 1991 and this has gained momentum since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power. Dismantling the public sector means handing over our national assets, our national wealth to the corporates, domestic and foreign, on a silver platter. The fact is that the huge accumulated loss of Air India, which was a profit making company till 2007, was the result of bungling and misgovernance by successive governments. Selling it is nothing but frittering away national assets for the benefit of private airlines, domestic and foreign.

S K Khosla, Chandigarh

First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 21:47 IST

