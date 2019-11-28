Letter to BS: Sitharaman's remark on Indian economy doesn't hold ground

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: FM Sitharaman deserves accolades for two recent tax reforms
Letter to BS: The animal spirit is visible in much-needed action by govt
Letter to BS: Privatisation will instil a sense of purpose in management
Letter to BS: FM should say something clearly fixing responsibility on RBI
Letter to BS: Measures by Sitharaman welcome, but more would be needed
-
This refers to “Slowdown, yes, but no recession: Sitharaman” (November 28). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark on the Indian economy doesn’t hold ground. A technical overview of the slowdown and recession belies the dictum. Where slowdown denotes a decrease in pace of GDP growth constraining production and profits of the company vis-a-vis last year, recession is marked by low consumer spending due to the shaken confidence of consumers that permeates into low production leading to lay-offs and unemployment and decrease in GDP. The latter is true in the Indian context where our GDP growth has fallen in the last two quarters. Corporations across sectors are facing the heat due to low demand from consumers. Unemployment is at a four-decade high. The relentless decrease in repo rate and misdirected fiscal stimulus (towards corporates instead of the public) might not help overcome the turbulences at least in the short run.
S K Khosla Chandigarh
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU