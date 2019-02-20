JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Film on Nitin Gadkari shows his journey from RSS volunteer to a politician
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Small parties may join 'secular' bandwagon in Maharashtra

If the demands of all these parties are to be met, how many seats will be left for the two main contenders to fight from?

Business Standard 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Congress National Convention for Minorty Department in New Delhi on Thursday/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR
Rahul Gandhi | PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR

In Maharashtra, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest together for the Lok Sabha polls of 2019. Before they could finalise the exact distribution of the 48 seats in the state, smaller like-minded parties have shown interest in joining the “secular” bandwagon. They are the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana, the Shiv Sangram Sena, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party. The last one has asked for 12 seats. If the demands of all these parties are to be met, how many seats will be left for the two main contenders to fight from?

Arun Malankar, Mumbai



Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 21:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements