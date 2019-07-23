Letter to BS: Some of states in India are reeling under severe water crisis

This refers to “The agony and the urgency of water” (July 23). The article is well timed as some of the states in India are reeling under severe water crisis. Vidarbha in Maharashtra is one such region. The suggestions for conservation of water through various measures are well taken. The need of the hour is issuance of government advisories and campaigning in public media for the efficient use of water. Rainwater harvesting in every building and hotel in the city should be compulsory and reuse of waste water through recycling by modern techniques should be undertaken. We must be prepared to tackle global warming. If we plan now, we may achieve the goal of reducing demand for water through efficient conservation in a very short time span.

Partha Sarathi Mukhopadhyay, Nagpur



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number