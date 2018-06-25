Letter to BS: Soz says 'independence' is the first choice of Kashmiris

leader says “independence” is the first choice of Kashmiris. He has unabashedly supported former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s assessment in this regard. Thankfully, leadership has disowned Soz for his “observations”. The view of Soz crosses the party line. It is a pleasant surprise that chief spokesperson has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. It is true that the “observations” of Soz are a cheap gimmick to sell his forthcoming book.

Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has cautioned the government that civilians should not be killed while carrying out operations against militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists will not be wearing a badge to make it known to the Army that they are terrorists. If a badge is worn by people as terrorists, civilians, separatists and so on it may be possible for identification. What is his advice to “stone-pelter” civilians? When Kashmir is boiling, it is because of home-grown terrorists and non-state actors. Home-grown terrorists need the same treatment as non-state actors.

K V Seetharamaiah Hassan

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

