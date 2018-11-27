Letter to BS: Starvation and unemployment deaths are a blot on govt

-
-
Last week, four young people jumped to death in front of a train in Alwar. One of them had written to a friend that he was ending his life because he was tired of hunting for a job. It is not the first incident of death due to unemployment. Earlier, three east Delhi siblings died of starvation. The reports of starvation deaths have been pouring in through media. It is likely that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will make the Ram temple an election issue for the coming Lok Sabha elections, but jobs are unlikely to feature as one of the major issues. There are no agitations by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shiv Sena against unemployment, starvation, poverty, hunger that have become the order of the day. Under such circumstances, the starvation and unemployment deaths are a blot on the government that has been making hollow slogans for the past four years.
S K Khosla, Chandigarh
