Letter to BS: States should help Centre to pull the country out of crisis

Apropos the editorial “Covid-19 crisis: Imposing a financial emergency can be useful” by A K Bhattacharya (March 30), there is no doubt to impose a pay cut for the government and PSU employees, one has to use the provisions of Article 360 enshrined in the Con­s­ti­tu­tion. But the bigger question is that will such a step be wise at this juncture when quite a few states are ruled by the parties who will oppose any such step by the Centre? When the poor are suffering, it is imperative that the salaried class should contribute financially. Otherwise, this will lead to more in­equality and social unrest during and after the corona crisis. It would be apt, reasonable and politically sagacious if all the states are taken into confidence before declaring a financial emergency, if there is no other way to force a pay cut. In the true spirit of democratic federalism and nationalistic integration, the states should also suspend their political animosity with the Centre for the time being and implement measures that can pull the country out of this crisis.

Ganga Narayan Rath Hyderabad

