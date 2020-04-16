JUST IN
Letter to BS: Suspension of US funding to WHO is not a solution

All sensible minds need to sit together and make WHO stronger and a reliable organisation that would fulfill its intended objectives successfully

The United States has announced suspension of funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is really unfortunate and would end up weakening the organisation. It is a widely held impression that WHO should have acted more proactively in disseminating information about the cause and effects of the coronavirus and not merely acted as a “mouthpiece of China”. Some also believe that Covid-19 should have been declared a pandemic much earlier and WHO should have recommended travel restrictions from and to China quite early. What is needed is a deeper analysis to critically examine the conduct of WHO in relation to the current pandemic. Whatever the case, suspension of funds is no solution. All sensible minds need to sit together and make WHO stronger and a reliable organisation that would fulfill its intended objectives successfully.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur


First Published: Thu, April 16 2020. 00:15 IST

