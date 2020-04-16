Letter to BS: Suspension of US funding to WHO is not a solution

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Trump accuses WHO of being 'China-centric', puts hold on funding
Cybercrimes in the time of Covid-19: Scamsters taking advantage of pandemic
Time for global unity: Guterres after US blasts WHO for Covid-19 response
From ventilators to testing kits, IITs step up to fight Covid-19 outbreak
India coronavirus dispatch: Dealing with Covid-19 after the lockdown
-
The United States has announced suspension of funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is really unfortunate and would end up weakening the organisation. It is a widely held impression that WHO should have acted more proactively in disseminating information about the cause and effects of the coronavirus and not merely acted as a “mouthpiece of China”. Some also believe that Covid-19 should have been declared a pandemic much earlier and WHO should have recommended travel restrictions from and to China quite early. What is needed is a deeper analysis to critically examine the conduct of WHO in relation to the current pandemic. Whatever the case, suspension of funds is no solution. All sensible minds need to sit together and make WHO stronger and a reliable organisation that would fulfill its intended objectives successfully.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU