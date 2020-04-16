Letter to BS: Suspension of US funding to WHO is not a solution

The United States has announced suspension of funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is really unfortunate and would end up weakening the organisation. It is a widely held impression that should have acted more proactively in disseminating information about the cause and effects of the and not merely acted as a “mouthpiece of China”. Some also believe that Covid-19 should have been declared a pandemic much earlier and should have recommended travel restrictions from and to China quite early. What is needed is a deeper analysis to critically examine the conduct of in relation to the current pandemic. Whatever the case, suspension of funds is no solution. All sensible minds need to sit together and make WHO stronger and a reliable organisation that would fulfill its intended objectives successfully.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number