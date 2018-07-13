Letter to BS: Telecom Commission approves new net neutrality rules

This refers to your article “Net neutrality gets nod” (July 12). We are living in an environment of free economy, open markets, intense competition and promotion of foreign investment. Flexibility with regard to internet access is essential under prevailing circumstances. The economy has, on many occasions, faced rough patches. Political obstacles such as trade embargoes and economic blockades may further complicate the situation. Frequent commercial disputes among global markets with uncertain changes in trade policies have led to trade wars among major economies.





In such a scenario, the role of the internet in India should not be contained because speedy communication is essential to clinch business deals, promote trade and commerce as well as ensure market stability. It will enhance the ease of doing business. Improved communication can increase market accessibility. Net neutrality will also ensure greater connectivity of the rural markets with the industrial belts for mutually collaborative growth. Health care is a typical example where timely access to information at critical moments can ensure quality medical services. Restrictions to net neutrality is required only to the extent where national security is under threat or sensitive defence deals have to be executed.



C Gopinath Nair Kochi

