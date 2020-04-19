Letter to BS: The attack on coronavirus warriors is disturbing

Stone pelting at Covid-19 warriors has become more a norm than exception. The cases of stone pelting have come down drastically in Jammu and Kashmir but are now being reported from some of the Covid-19 affected areas. In Bareilly, a nurse was attacked. In Meerut, a doctor suffered murderous attack from a stone-pelting gang. Even policemen are not spared. Video clips on TV channels showed women attacking policemen in one place. This was a planned attack considering that there was a stockpile of stones and bricks on a rooftop. These villains are going unchallenged.

That the warriors are being systematically attacked is a disturbing trend. It is ironical that security personnel themselves need security. Stone pelters must be identified and each of them should be jailed for a long period. It is unfortunate that leaders of various groups are instigating their followers to indulge in such criminal acts. Such leaders and their followers need exemplary punishment for waging a war against the nation and for being instrumental in spreading the virus.

K V Seetharamaiah Hassan



