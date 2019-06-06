Letter to BS: The best option today would be to revisit 3-language formula

-
ALSO READ
Content sharing platform Manch bets on non-English internet users in India
Hindi TV news channels grab 95% rise in viewership in election results week
How a retired fisherman from Hawaii found a community of Hindi film buffs
Letter to BS: Hindi imposition controversy is deeper than it looks like
'Will you marry me?' Really, really, really Indian questions foxing Google
-
Apropos V Jayaraman's letter “Learn Hindi” (June 6), the south's aversion to Hindi has a post-Nehru era origin, when a fear psychosis about compulsory imposition of Hindi enveloped the non-Hindi-speaking states. Till then, the three language formula (mother tongue, English and Hindi) was under implementation across the country with reasonable success.
The Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha based in Chennai was and is still doing commendable job in propagating Hindi in the entire south. Most of the literate south Indians have working knowledge of Hindi. The best option today would be to revisit the three language formula, guiding all citizens to familiarise three languages including English, Hindi and a third Indian/foreign language. Social media users in India have been using English or Devanagari scripts for communicating in a language of their choice. Even if not perfect, Google helps in translating content from one language to another.
M G Warrier, Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU