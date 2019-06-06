Letter to BS: The best option today would be to revisit 3-language formula

JUST IN
Letter to BS: Avoiding AQRs will only result in problems at a later stage
DMK chief M K Stalin and party leaders pay tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary, in Chennai on Monday. Stalin welcomed the Centre's move to revise the draft education policy. Photo: PTI
Apropos V Jayaraman's letter “Learn Hindi” (June 6), the south's aversion to Hindi has a post-Nehru era origin, when a fear psychosis about compulsory imposition of Hindi enveloped the non-Hindi-speaking states. Till then, the three language formula (mother tongue, English and Hindi) was under implementation across the country with reasonable success.

The Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha based in Chennai was and is still doing commendable job in propagating Hindi in the entire south. Most of the literate south Indians have working knowledge of Hindi. The best option today would be to revisit the three language formula, guiding all citizens to familiarise three languages including English, Hindi and a third Indian/foreign language. Social media users in India have been using English or Devanagari scripts for communicating in a language of their choice. Even if not perfect, Google helps in translating content from one language to another.

M G Warrier, Mumbai

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 21:41 IST

