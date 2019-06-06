Letter to BS: The best option today would be to revisit 3-language formula

Apropos V Jayaraman's letter “Learn Hindi” (June 6), the south's aversion to has a post- era origin, when a fear psychosis about compulsory imposition of enveloped the non-Hindi-speaking states. Till then, the three language formula (mother tongue, and Hindi) was under implementation across the country with reasonable success.

The Dakshina Bharat Prachar Sabha based in was and is still doing commendable job in propagating Hindi in the entire south. Most of the literate south Indians have working knowledge of Hindi. The best option today would be to revisit the three language formula, guiding all citizens to familiarise three languages including English, Hindi and a third Indian/foreign language. Social media users in India have been using or scripts for communicating in a language of their choice. Even if not perfect, helps in translating content from one language to another.

M G Warrier, Mumbai



