Letter to BS: The business community is reeling after demonetisation

The GDP and average CPI inflation mean little to the average Indian

Karan Thapar’s comparison of the performance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and United Progressive Alliance governments is bold and clear as can be expected from him. However, the author giving NDA the edge on economy seems to be based only on some macro economic figures which do not make any difference to non-politicians and ordinary citizens. The business community is reeling after demonetisation and the hasty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. If one were to just look around the markets and meet ordinary citizens and those running medium and small businesses, one can feel they are not happy with the current scenario. The GDP and average CPI inflation mean little to the average Indian and do not seem to reflect the ground reality of the state of affairs.

Karunendra Mathur, Gurugram

First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 23:46 IST

