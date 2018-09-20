Letter to BS: The oil consumption for fuel increases the cost of imports

This refers to your article “Biofuel spreads its wings” (September 20). It is a clear indicator that our natural resources have more potential than believed earlier. The Indian Institute of Petroleum brought out the supporting factors for optimum tapping of resources for economic good. The items that we had once dismissed as waste can continue to contribute to economic growth. Accordingly, even less productive land containing poor quality soil have potential for an increased generation of income. It increases the quality of functioning of a major industry by reducing fuel costs and decreasing health hazards by controlling carbon emissions. In this context, it is crucial to point out that the Indian aviation industry is growing by leaps and bounds with greater passenger demand exceeding even European countries. The oil consumption for fuel increases the cost of imports. This leads to unnecessary outflow of foreign exchange.

Mixing aviation turbine fuel with biogas consisting of energy rich oil seeds, damaged food grains, coconuts, rotten potatoes and other oil possessing agricultural yields is an important requirement to ensure efficient tapping of natural resources. India is one of the largest importers of oil and the costs incurred on that count can be reduced if airlines are mandated to mix 10 per cent ethanol with gasoline in the background of major foreign airlines having a mix of 70 per cent aviation and 30 per cent fossil fuel. It will also increase marketability of agricultural products stagnating due to supply in excess of demand by diverting the idle stock to the aviation industry. This will reduce the instances of unpaid bills and increase the income of the cultivator.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number